City
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
gardiner construction

Gardiner Expressway off-ramp is closing for the rest of the summer

Get ready for even more traffic and congestion, Toronto, because starting today at 10 p.m., the westbound Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp of the Gardiner Expressway will be fully closed. 

According to a City of Toronto press release, the ramp will be closed for renovations until Monday, Sept. 16.

"The majority of the most disruptive work should be completed by 11 p.m., however, in some instances disruptive work must be performed overnight for the safety of crews and the travelling public," the city says.

These renovations are part of a larger project, called The Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation Plan, to renovate the expressway between Jarvis and Cherry Streets throughout the summer. 

In addition to the off-ramp, the westbound on-ramp at Jarvis Street that runs underneath the westbound Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp will be also be closed overnight, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., from Tuesday, July 16 to Wednesday, July 31. 

Looks like it's time to start leaving earlier and planning ahead, because the city is advising the public "to plan their travel in advance, consider alternate routes or take public transit, obey signage around work zones for the safety of the work crews and be patient while driving."

Lead photo by

carlosbezz

