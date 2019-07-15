Gardiner Expressway off-ramp is closing for the rest of the summer

Get ready for even more traffic and congestion, Toronto, because starting today at 10 p.m., the westbound Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp of the Gardiner Expressway will be fully closed.

#TrafficAlertTO Tonight at 10pm, Mon, July 15 – Sept 16 westbound Gardiner Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp will be fully closed for extensive repairs as part of the City's work to rehabilitate the Gardiner from Jarvis to Cherry St. Plan ahead & learn more: https://t.co/nvqpoHKAx5 pic.twitter.com/g1c6u5BmjD — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 15, 2019

According to a City of Toronto press release, the ramp will be closed for renovations until Monday, Sept. 16.

"The majority of the most disruptive work should be completed by 11 p.m., however, in some instances disruptive work must be performed overnight for the safety of crews and the travelling public," the city says.

These renovations are part of a larger project, called The Gardiner Expressway Strategic Rehabilitation Plan, to renovate the expressway between Jarvis and Cherry Streets throughout the summer.

So between the DVP, this, construction and other road closures we are effectively living in a giant trap. — Bonnacher (@bonnacher1) July 15, 2019

In addition to the off-ramp, the westbound on-ramp at Jarvis Street that runs underneath the westbound Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp will be also be closed overnight, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., from Tuesday, July 16 to Wednesday, July 31.

People whine and complain at the conditions of our roads , but then whine and complain when steps are taken to fix the problem . — In The Burbs (@Applejack2323) July 15, 2019

Looks like it's time to start leaving earlier and planning ahead, because the city is advising the public "to plan their travel in advance, consider alternate routes or take public transit, obey signage around work zones for the safety of the work crews and be patient while driving."