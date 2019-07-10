City
Ontario government stops funding discounted GTA transit fares

The provincial government is cutting a discounted transit subsidy that was created for commuters who take GO Transit and the TTC in a single trip.

The previous Liberal government created this Discounted Double Fare in 2017 to reduce the TTC fare by $1.50 for adults and $0.55 for students, youth and seniors that take both transit systems or the Union-Pearson Express in one trip.

The program cost $18.5 million a year.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation said Metrolinx is proposing to share the cost of the discount with the TTC.

The TTC has not responded to this proposal yet because officials need to assess the cost pressures this will put on their budget.

Ford's Progressive Conservative government said this funding was temporary, and that it will not be reinstated next year. The program will expire in March 2020.

If Metrolinx and the TTC are sustaining the program, a new agreement will be required by October.

