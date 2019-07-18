City
Mira Miller
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
seabin project

Toronto just put a bunch of floating garbage cans in Lake Ontario

City
Mira Miller
Posted 32 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you happen to walk by Toronto's Outer Harbour Marina, you might notice three garbage cans floating in the water. But don't worry! They're supposed to be there. 

The cans are part of something called the Seabin Project, a new technology that helps clean all the gross garbage and debris from the surface of the water. 

Toronto is one of the first places in Canada to try out the new technology, which sucks up everything from plastic, to cigarette butts to gas and oil spills. 

Mike Dwyer, the manager of Outer Harbour Marina, told CBC Toronto they've noticed a huge difference since the installation of the cylindrical garbage bins. 

The Seabin Project was invented by two Australian surfers who noticed huge amounts of garbage in the ocean every time they went surfing.

So, they decided to do something about it and launched an Indiegogo page that raised $349,304  for the project. 

According to their website, one Seabin has the ability to catch 90,000 plastic bags per year, 35,700 disposable cups per year, 16,500 plastic bottles per year and 166,500 plastic utensils per year. 

Passersby are already noticing the floating bins. And if the pilot project continues to do well, we can expect more to start appearing in Toronto's waterways across the city. 

Lead photo by

The Seabin Project

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto Police just put cement blocks in front of another illegal cannabis store

Toronto just put a bunch of floating garbage cans in Lake Ontario

It's going to feel like 45 C in Toronto

Festivals to close down Toronto streets this weekend

25 essential hiking trails and parks in Toronto

Water in Lake Ontario now at dangerous levels in Toronto

Police just accidentally trapped a tenant behind cement blocks during a cannabis store raid

Toronto is getting new bikes lanes all over the city