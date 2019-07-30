Car smashes into popular Shoppers Drug Mart store in downtown Toronto

A motorist who struck a pedestrian and then crashed through the window of a popular 24-hour Shoppers Drug Mart store early this morning has been arrested, according to Toronto Police, on the suspicion of impaired driving.

Police say that a male driver hit a pedestrian near Gerrard and Elizabeth Streets shortly after midnight on Tuesday. The driver is then said to have slammed into the Shoppers at Yonge and College streets.

An alleged drunk hit & run driver smashes into Shoppers Drug Mart at Yonge/College & takes off-leaving bumper/license plate behind in store. Vehicle then struck pedestrian-causing serious injuries. Driver finally stopped/arrested in badly damaged Honda pic.twitter.com/FMANBM6i9f — carl hanstke (@carl680) July 30, 2019

The man continued driving after the crash, according to police, but was apprehended a short time later near Yonge-Dundas Square.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition as a result of the incident.

Footage from the scene shows extensive damage to the area surrounding the store's beauty boutique.

A driver hit a couple of cars, then smashed in to the perfume section of the Shoppers Drug Mart at Yonge and College before taking off without their bumper and license plate and hitting a pedestrian. Driver is under arrest. Pedestrian is expected to be ok. pic.twitter.com/ZEobjOeQj1 — Linda Ward (@LindaWardCBC) July 30, 2019

The vehicle used to crash into the store is also said to have sustained some damage. Reporters present say a front bumper and licence plate were found in the rubble after the motorist fled.

The scene has been cleared ahead of the Tuesday morning rush hour, but a large section of the store's front window panel has been replaced by wooden barriers.