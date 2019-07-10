Everyone is blaming each other after Bombardier announces mass layoffs

Bombardier announced yesterday that there would be massive layoffs at their Thunder Bay plant.

About 550 workers are expected to be laid off, which is just under half of the 1,110 employees at the plant.

Now, amid the disappointment and upset, everyone seems to be pointing fingers.

Bombardier consistently fails to deliver despite billions of dollars in government subsidies. And yet, the province and the feds are blaming each other? https://t.co/H8BFxLGZtC — Robyn Urback (@RobynUrback) July 10, 2019

According to CTV News, Federal Infrastructure Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is blaming Doug Ford and his provincial government.

Reacting to the news of layoffs at a Bombardier plant in Thunder Bay, Ont., federal Infrastructure Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he twice urged his provincial counterpart to "take action" on Bombardier.

Read more: https://t.co/nSKUaW2yqA pic.twitter.com/zpYwm5T287 — CTV News (@CTVNews) July 10, 2019

He said he twice urged Doug Ford to take action.

On the other side, Ontario’s Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli is placing blame on the feds, saying they're "playing politics" and that they still haven't committed to funding the "full federal share" of Ford’s $28.5 billion transit expansion project.

If the federal government wants to support transit and transit jobs — they should commit to funding their share of our historic $28.5B transit expansion plan before the election. That is the best message for workers at Bombardier in Thunder Bay and the people of Ontario. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/nbqdy5DIm0 — Victor Fedeli (@VictorFedeli) July 10, 2019

Premier Doug Ford spoke about the situation in Saskatoon this morning and he too is deflecting blame for the situation.

Ont. Premier Doug Ford says the federal government is "sitting on their hands" amid reports of looming layoffs at a Bombardier plant in Thunder Bay. Read more here: https://t.co/nSKUaW2yqA pic.twitter.com/G9jE1p5JGi — CTV News (@CTVNews) July 10, 2019

Meanwhile, federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says it's Trudeau's Liberal government who should step in to help the Canadian company.

My heart goes out to the workers & families impacted by these devastating cuts. The Trudeau Liberal government cannot respond with inaction - these workers, and their community, need to know their gov’t has their back & will fight to save these jobs. https://t.co/Bp6LQRLJAD — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) July 10, 2019

But many feel that at the end of the day, there is no one to blame but Bombardier.

Hey #Canada, #Bombardier is losing money and firing people because of their own lack of leadership, pride in their work and ability to deliver products ON TIME to paying customers. HOW THE HELL is @FordNation at fault in any way? — Mayor of Mississauga (@SaugaMayor) July 10, 2019

Bombardier has certainly had some trouble delivering when it comes to the $1-billion contract to deliver 204 new streetcars by the end of 2019.

How many millions & billions can we give a company before we realize they really suck at managing money? — Chris Minister of Smartarsery (@Lumberist) July 10, 2019

The company still owes Toronto 38 streetcars from the deal, but TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CBC they don't believe the layoffs will have a impact on the remaining deliveries.