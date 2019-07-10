City
Everyone is blaming each other after Bombardier announces mass layoffs

Bombardier announced yesterday that there would be massive layoffs at their Thunder Bay plant

About 550 workers are expected to be laid off, which is just under half of the 1,110 employees at the plant.

Now, amid the disappointment and upset, everyone seems to be pointing fingers. 

According to CTV News, Federal Infrastructure Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is blaming Doug Ford and his provincial government.

He said he twice urged Doug Ford to take action.

On the other side, Ontario’s Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli is placing blame on the feds, saying they're "playing politics" and that they still haven't committed to funding the "full federal share" of Ford’s $28.5 billion transit expansion project.

Premier Doug Ford spoke about the situation in Saskatoon this morning and he too is deflecting blame for the situation.

Meanwhile, federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says it's Trudeau's Liberal government who should step in to help the Canadian company.

But many feel that at the end of the day, there is no one to blame but Bombardier. 

Bombardier has certainly had some trouble delivering when it comes to the $1-billion contract to deliver 204 new streetcars by the end of 2019.

The company still owes Toronto 38 streetcars from the deal, but TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CBC they don't believe the layoffs will have a impact on the remaining deliveries. 

