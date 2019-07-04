City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
anti LGBTQ graffiti

Anti-LGBTQ graffiti is being removed in downtown Toronto

City staff are removing anti-LGBTQ and misogynistic graffiti in the downtown core today.

After the Pride Parade last month, messages such as “No women. No life,” and "No babe. No baby," have been posted on CityPlace and Yonge Dundas Square. Posters that read, "Shame Pride" with an image of a coffin have been put up too. 

City of Toronto staff have been tearing down posters and painting over the graffiti today, Councillor Joe Cressy said on Twitter.

Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam’s office is inquiring about an investigation.

“With all the cameras downtown – something must have been recorded,” she wrote on Twitter today.

Wong-Tam urged residents to call the Toronto Police to report if they know anything about the hate crime.

Lead photo by

CPRA

