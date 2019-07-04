Anti-LGBTQ graffiti is being removed in downtown Toronto

City staff are removing anti-LGBTQ and misogynistic graffiti in the downtown core today.

After the Pride Parade last month, messages such as “No women. No life,” and "No babe. No baby," have been posted on CityPlace and Yonge Dundas Square. Posters that read, "Shame Pride" with an image of a coffin have been put up too.

Anti-LGBTQ, Anti-@PrideToronto graffiti & posters are appearing in all corners of downtown. Who’s behind it and what is @311Toronto @TorontoPolice doing about it? Should this be investigated as a hate crime? We’ll have more ahead @CityNews pic.twitter.com/B0S6fl1fdk — Adrian Ghobrial (@CityAdrian) July 3, 2019

City of Toronto staff have been tearing down posters and painting over the graffiti today, Councillor Joe Cressy said on Twitter.

Update on the anti-LGBTQ graffiti spotted throughout downtown yesterday. City Staff began tearing down posters and painting over graffiti last night. If you see any such outstanding graffiti, please email the exact locations to 311 & my office (councillor_cressy@toronto.ca). https://t.co/I7A0MQpFzm — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) July 4, 2019

Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam’s office is inquiring about an investigation.

“With all the cameras downtown – something must have been recorded,” she wrote on Twitter today.

Call @311Toronto @TorontoPolice to report.https://t.co/ZSdpJoSupv — Kristyn Wong-Tam (@kristynwongtam) July 4, 2019

Wong-Tam urged residents to call the Toronto Police to report if they know anything about the hate crime.