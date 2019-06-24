City
US Consulate in Toronto

Everyone is loving what the US Consulate did in Toronto to celebrate Pride

When the Toronto U.S. Consulate’s request to fly the pride flag was denied by the U.S. State Department, they found another way. And everyone is applauding them for it.

In an act of defiance, the U.S. Consulate draped the pride flag over the side of their building on University Avenue, which doesn’t require government approval.

Toronto’s U.S. Consulate wasn’t the only one to have their request denied.

NBC reported that embassies and consulates around the world were told they couldn’t fly the flag this year.

In an interview with NBC News, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who has been heavily criticized for supporting conversion therapy, said, “On the flagpole of our American embassies, one flag should fly and that’s the American flag and I support that.”

Many were confused with the move as Trump tweeted a surprisingly supportive message for LGBTQ+ folks at the beginning of Pride Month.

Under Barack Obama’s administration, pride flags were allowed to fly outside government buildings.

Lead photo by

Andy Heppelle

