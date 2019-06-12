A TTC bus caught fire in Toronto

Video footage is circulating in Toronto today of a flaming TTC bus that temporarily shut down an intersection and sent smoke billowing out over the city.

The TTC announced shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday that its 90 Vaughan route would be detouring on account of a fire. The City of Toronto announced around the same time that the intersection of St. Clair and Vaughan Road had been closed off completely.

Roads reopened only 20 minutes later, though area residents and commuters say the smoke hung around much longer.

The intersection of St. Clair and Vaughan was shut down last night after a #TTC bus caught on fire - 📹 Rhoda Feliciano https://t.co/j26sDnnien #Toronto pic.twitter.com/zH03oaCtVK — blogTO (@blogTO) June 12, 2019

"Was on the 512 about a half hour ago, whole intersection was full of smoke," wrote one local on the St. Clair West residents group Facebook page Tuesday night.

"Drove by the intersection of St. Clair and Vaughan," wrote another. "On the corner it feels like you are breathing in toxic fumes."

Fire at Vaughan & St Clair... Seems to be under control now (I hope) 🚒 pic.twitter.com/DOsaCLKrGe — What’s the wifi password? (@deptofhighfives) June 11, 2019

Both the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are under investigation, according to TTC spokesperson Stuart Green.

Green did reveal that the bus is seven years old and that "there's an on-board fire suppression system that worked as designed."

No injuries were reported.