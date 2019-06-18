Toronto universities evacuated after numerous bomb threats

Toronto police are reporting bomb threats at Ryerson University, OCAD University, George Brown and Humber College.

Update - 4 schools / 10 campuses involved.

- first call to @torontopolice 8:54am

- threats all similar in nature

- these calls are taken very seriously@OCAD @GBCollege @RyersonU @HumberCollege ^CdK — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 18, 2019

OCAD evacuated all of their buildings and the Ryerson University Chang School was evacuated at about 10 a.m. this morning.

IMPORTANT: The Chang School is closed for a police investigation. Community members are encouraged to go to the Podium building. Further details to come as they are available. — Ryerson University (@RyersonU) June 18, 2019

Both OCAD and Ryerson are updating students on social media about the evacuation.

All buildings on OCAD U's campus are closed until until further notice. All buildings are being evacuated. Please follow directions of Safety and Security staff on site. Please your check student/staff/faculty emails and this space for updates. — OCAD University (@OCAD) June 18, 2019

Ryerson has cleared the investigation and re-opened the Chang School.

Toronto Police Service has completed their investigation and given the all clear. The Chang School has re-opened. — Ryerson University (@RyersonU) June 18, 2019

George Brown tweeted that they received a “threatening email” and are working with the police to investigate the situation.

Due to the receipt of a threatening email, we are working with police to investigate the situation. You will notice a heightened amount of police around campus. Please report any suspicious activity by dialling 0 on any college phone. More information as it becomes available. — George Brown College (@GBCollege) June 18, 2019

It is unclear if George Brown and Humber College have been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

Toronto police are investigating the incident.