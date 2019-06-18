City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 2 hours ago
Toronto universities evacuated after numerous bomb threats

Toronto police are reporting bomb threats at Ryerson University, OCAD University, George Brown and Humber College.

OCAD evacuated all of their buildings and the Ryerson University Chang School was evacuated at about 10 a.m. this morning.

Both OCAD and Ryerson are updating students on social media about the evacuation.

Ryerson has cleared the investigation and re-opened the Chang School.

George Brown tweeted that they received a “threatening email” and are working with the police to investigate the situation.

It is unclear if George Brown and Humber College have been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

Toronto police are investigating the incident.

