Toronto schools are revising their dress codes for the first time in a decade

In September, students in Toronto will be allowed to wear hats, hoods, crop-tops and spaghetti straps to school.

The new Toronto District School Board policy says students can now expose their "shoulders, stomachs, midriffs, necklines, cleavage, legs, thighs, and hips."

Tank tops and Bart Simpson shirts weren’t allowed at my middle school when I was a teen. (Dating myself here.) The new TDSB dress code sounds pretty reasonable. @metromorning — Kids in T.O. (@reneeinTO) June 4, 2019

This is the first time the TDSB has changed its dress code policy in almost a decade.

Very excited to see the @TDSB putting forward such a forward-looking and progressive new dress code policy at tonight’s Policy & Governance committee.



It centres LGBT identities, diverse etho-cultural clothing & other critical equity perspectives #OntEdhttps://t.co/mHLBuk3Orb pic.twitter.com/JW2pj7OUdK — Amin Ali (@AminSSW) April 24, 2019

The goal of this new dress code, which was approved on May 22, is to ensure a standard of equity and inclusivity across all schools in the city.

Just reading @TDSB’s revised dress code policy. So progressive. Congratulations to everyone who advocated for these changes!https://t.co/Hrjuto4sIv — Monika Thakker (@mthakker2) June 1, 2019

The TDSB retracted their previous, more regimented dress code and acknowledged that some students, including "female, racialized, gender-diverse, socio-economically marginalized and Indigenous students" were being negatively impacted by the restrictions.

Well it's about time someone realized the dress code needed to change! Well done @tdsb - thank you for finally putting education ahead of body shaming! https://t.co/dngCknF4LY — Nika Dixon 🇨🇦 (@NikaDixon) June 4, 2019

There are still some limitations, however.

Students wearing hoodies or hats cannot cover their faces. Any clothing with vulgar language or imagery is still prohibited and "opaque material" must cover students' "groin, buttocks and nipples."