City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 5 hours ago
TDSB dress code

Toronto schools are revising their dress codes for the first time in a decade

In September, students in Toronto will be allowed to wear hats, hoods, crop-tops and spaghetti straps to school.

The new Toronto District School Board policy says students can now expose their "shoulders, stomachs, midriffs, necklines, cleavage, legs, thighs, and hips."

This is the first time the TDSB has changed its dress code policy in almost a decade.

The goal of this new dress code, which was approved on May 22, is to ensure a standard of equity and inclusivity across all schools in the city.

The TDSB retracted their previous, more regimented dress code and acknowledged that some students, including "female, racialized, gender-diverse, socio-economically marginalized and Indigenous students" were being negatively impacted by the restrictions. 

There are still some limitations, however.

Students wearing hoodies or hats cannot cover their faces. Any clothing with vulgar language or imagery is still prohibited and "opaque material" must cover students' "groin, buttocks and nipples."

Lead photo by

Joan Photography

