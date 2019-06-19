City
Hannah Alberga
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
shoppers drug mart

Shoppers Drug Mart is offering same-day delivery in Ontario

City
Hannah Alberga
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Shoppers Drug Mart is channeling its inner Amazon Prime.

Shoppers and Instacart, an online grocery delivery company, are partnering to provide same-day delivery of anything from bananas to over-the-counter medication to toothbrushes.

Customers can receive their delivery in “as fast as an hour” from 60 Shoppers locations in Ontario, Andrew Nodes, Vice President of Retail Accounts for Instacart, said. The customer can choose the time frame, from one hour to five days.

Thirty communities across the province will have access to this service, including Toronto, Ottawa, Waterloo, Cambridge, Hamilton and London.

To order a Shoppers delivery, go on the Instacart website or app, select the closest location and desired items.

This delivery service is not free. For orders of $35 or more, the fee is $3.99. Or, with a membership, the fee is $9.99 a month.

Lead photo by

Shoppers Drug Mart

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario government wants to raise driver fees less than one year after freezing them

Shoppers Drug Mart is offering same-day delivery in Ontario

TTC halts Relief Line planning because of Doug Ford's transit plans

There's a one-day TTC subway closure this weekend

Canada just banned the import and export of shark fins

Toronto just broke a record with 2.7 million TTC rides in one day

A red-winged blackbird is terrorizing a Toronto neighbourhood

The TTC rolls out custom hashtags for Pride Toronto