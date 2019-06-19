Shoppers Drug Mart is offering same-day delivery in Ontario

Shoppers Drug Mart is channeling its inner Amazon Prime.

Shoppers and Instacart, an online grocery delivery company, are partnering to provide same-day delivery of anything from bananas to over-the-counter medication to toothbrushes.

Customers can receive their delivery in “as fast as an hour” from 60 Shoppers locations in Ontario, Andrew Nodes, Vice President of Retail Accounts for Instacart, said. The customer can choose the time frame, from one hour to five days.

Thirty communities across the province will have access to this service, including Toronto, Ottawa, Waterloo, Cambridge, Hamilton and London.

To order a Shoppers delivery, go on the Instacart website or app, select the closest location and desired items.

This delivery service is not free. For orders of $35 or more, the fee is $3.99. Or, with a membership, the fee is $9.99 a month.