City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Road Closure Toronto

Festivals to shut down Toronto streets this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The streets won't be shut down quite like when the Raptors won the NBA Finals on Thursday night, but there will be a whole slew of road closures you'll need to be aware of this weekend. There's a number of street festivals and runs that will be taking place.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on driving in the city this weekend.

Taste of Little Italy

College St. from Shaw St. to Bathurst St. will be closed from June 14 at 6 p.m. until June 17 at 3 a.m. for the annual street festival.

NXNE Festival Village

Yonge St. between Dundas St. to Queen St., and Dundas Square between Yonge St. and O'Keefe Ln. will be closed starting overnight on June 14 until early morning on June 17. Specific timing is TBA.

Lululemon Toronto 10K

There will be a series of full and rolling road closures and restrictions in place on June 15 at various times between 4:30 a.m. and noon to accommodate this event 

The starting line, route and finish line will impact parts of University Ave., Queen St. West, Bremner Blvd., Rees St., Lake Shore Blvd. West and Parkside Dr.

Journey to Conquer Cancer 5K Walk or Run

This event will include full and rolling closures on June 16 from 8 a.m. until noon. The starting line, route and finish line will impact parts of University Ave., Queen's Park Cres. and Orde St.

Yorkville Exotic Car Show

Bloor St. West will be closed between Avenue Rd. and Bay St., Bellair St. will be closed between Bloor St. West and Critchley Ln., and St. Thomas St. will be closed between Bloor St. West and Sultan St. on June 16 from 5:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

5 ghost towns to explore near Toronto

Festivals to shut down Toronto streets this weekend

TTC buses and streetcars avoiding downtown Toronto tonight for Game 6

Union Station GO Bus Terminal is closing again for Game 6 of the NBA Finals

Toronto upset that Presto cards are only available at Shoppers Drug Mart

Doug Ford's approval ratings second lowest among all Canadian premiers

A TTC bus caught fire in Toronto

Toronto announces road closures for Game 6 of the NBA Finals