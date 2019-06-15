Festivals to shut down Toronto streets this weekend

The streets won't be shut down quite like when the Raptors won the NBA Finals on Thursday night, but there will be a whole slew of road closures you'll need to be aware of this weekend. There's a number of street festivals and runs that will be taking place.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on driving in the city this weekend.

College St. from Shaw St. to Bathurst St. will be closed from June 14 at 6 p.m. until June 17 at 3 a.m. for the annual street festival.

Yonge St. between Dundas St. to Queen St., and Dundas Square between Yonge St. and O'Keefe Ln. will be closed starting overnight on June 14 until early morning on June 17. Specific timing is TBA.

There will be a series of full and rolling road closures and restrictions in place on June 15 at various times between 4:30 a.m. and noon to accommodate this event

The starting line, route and finish line will impact parts of University Ave., Queen St. West, Bremner Blvd., Rees St., Lake Shore Blvd. West and Parkside Dr.

This event will include full and rolling closures on June 16 from 8 a.m. until noon. The starting line, route and finish line will impact parts of University Ave., Queen's Park Cres. and Orde St.

Bloor St. West will be closed between Avenue Rd. and Bay St., Bellair St. will be closed between Bloor St. West and Critchley Ln., and St. Thomas St. will be closed between Bloor St. West and Sultan St. on June 16 from 5:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.