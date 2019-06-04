The Ontario government just officially took control of future TTC subway projects

After a long few months of controversy, the first portion of the TTC upload is finally complete. From here, new projects will be made by the province. The upload of existing TTC property is still pending.

As of today, the "Getting Ontario Moving Act" is official, making new subway builds the responsibility of the province.

#BREAKING - The bill to upload the TTC subway has just passed third reading. #ONpoli pic.twitter.com/AKRuow6wyG — Richard Southern (@richard680news) June 4, 2019

However, transit advocacy groups are speaking out. According to various TTC interest groups, the Waterfront LRT and Eglinton East LRT could be memories of the past, should the province take full control of Toronto's future.

Parts of the new legislation allow the province to take control of various future pieces of the TTC without compensation or consent.

Because of this, the province can also block future transit projects or construction that do not adhere to provincial plans.

Those interested in voicing their opinions can do so by responding to the City's Transit Responsibilities Review survey.