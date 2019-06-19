Ontario government wants to raise driver fees less than one year after freezing them

Not even one year after freezing a host of fees for drivers and vehicle owners, Ontario's "Government for the People" is reversing its course.

In a regulatory proposal posted to the provincial government's own website, the Ministry of Transportation recommends introducing an "annual two per cent across-the-board fee" for many of the same driver, vehicle, and carrier products and services capped last August.

Some of the drivers who voted for PC leader Doug Ford in last year's provincial election are a bit ticked off by the proposed move.

WTF? You ran on cutting the fees for Driver's in the Province of Ontario? Now you are going to raise them 2% per year? This is what happens when you make short sighted cuts and abolish reliable revenue streams for the Province. You end of up "nickel and diming" everyone. Sad u r — Boomer (@putinisathug) June 19, 2019

"These moderate fee increases will allow the government to continue delivering services and move towards full cost recovery without increasing taxes for all Ontarians," reads the proposal, which is available now for public comment.

"By doing a two per cent regular increase, the Ministry of Transportation is taking a measured approach to achieving fiscal balance, while providing Ontario residents the ability to predict annual increases, directly tied to inflationary pressures."

Hey @fordnation raising driver and vehicle license fees after slamming the @ontario_liberal and freezing them just to help get elected? Sneakily posted it to regulatory registry for public comment so the majority of us wouldn’t be aware and so you could cover your ample ass — Lori JB (@RileyRogers217) June 19, 2019

Should the proposal be pushed through as written, the first fee increase would take place on July 1 and again annually for the next five years.

The fee increases would apply to such services as driver's licence renewals, knowledge tests and road tests for G1, G2, M1, M2, A,B,C,D,E and F-class licences.

Interestingly enough, Ontario's previous Liberal government had planned on increasing some of these same fees in September of 2018, only to have the move quashed by Ford's government.

Gotta pay for those Beer Store penalties somehow, so those of us who drive will be footing that bill. Thanks @fordnation! #onpoli

Ontario considers raising driver, vehicle fees months after freezing them https://t.co/MSplrukHmR — Chris Hoffman (@thehoffmobile) June 19, 2019

"We are stopping the Liberals' driver fee increase because people are fed up with paying more every time they need to renew their licence or take a driving test," said Ford in a statement at the time.

"We are making life more affordable and putting money back where it belongs — in the pockets of hard-working Ontarians."

Easier said than done, it would seem.