High Park closed by Toronto police after man seen with gun

High Park was briefly evacuated and closed this afternoon after Toronto Police warned local residents a man was seen with a gun. One man is now in custody.

Toronto police were called to High Park at around 4 p.m. today when a man was seen walking and holding a gun.

Police said they saw a black handgun in a man’s hand when they arrived on the scene.

The man then spotted the officers and went into a wooded area in and around Colborne Lodge.

Police in pursuit of a gunman in High Park #TORONTO pic.twitter.com/bWNEODILBM — Justin Harrington (@JustHarrington) June 25, 2019

Police officers evacuated the park and the 506 Carlton streetcar was closed between High Park Loop and Roncesvalles Avenue while police investigated.

Walking in High Park with my son. Police just pulled up to say there’s a man with a gun in the park. Don’t head to High Park. #Toronto — Jon Dekel (@jondekel) June 25, 2019

The suspect is now in custody and the park has been reopened.