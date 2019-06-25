City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
High Park closed

High Park closed by Toronto police after man seen with gun

City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

High Park was briefly evacuated and closed this afternoon after Toronto Police warned local residents a man was seen with a gun. One man is now in custody.

Toronto police were called to High Park at around 4 p.m. today when a man was seen walking and holding a gun. 

Police said they saw a black handgun in a man’s hand when they arrived on the scene.

The man then spotted the officers and went into a wooded area in and around Colborne Lodge. 

Police officers evacuated the park and the 506 Carlton streetcar was closed between High Park Loop and Roncesvalles Avenue while police investigated.

The suspect is now in custody and the park has been reopened. 

Lead photo by

George Hornady

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

High Park closed by Toronto police after man seen with gun

More people complain about the Ontario Cannabis Store than anything else

The DVP is about to be clogged with construction projects all summer

Someone has been dumping condo advertising boards in a Toronto ravine

There are now flags for pedestrians to hold at dangerous Toronto crosswalks

New study finds Uber and Lyft causing major increase in Toronto traffic

Popular downtown Toronto bike lane is about to be extended

This summer in Toronto won't be nearly as hot as last year