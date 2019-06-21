GO Train crashes into electrical panel ahead of morning rush hour

GO Transit riders in and around the City of Toronto can expect delays this morning rush hour, according to Metrolinx, on account of a passenger train derailing in Oshawa.

“Earlier train incident” aka casually outrunning the tracks + platform @GOtransitLE @GOtransit @Metrolinx

16 min delay arrival in last night that’s not reimburseable, and now delayed departure this morning 🙄🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/KEBpn7sCZb — Katherine Manwaring (@kmanwari) June 21, 2019

"Upon arriving into the Oshawa GO this morning, one of our trains struck a decommissioned electrical panel located on the north track," wrote the provincial transit agency on Twitter shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday.

"Thankfully no one as was injured and we have launched a full investigation," Metrolinx continued. "Unfortunately, this will impact service on your line this morning."

@GOtransitLE is cancelling/delaying trains this morning, as it has crashed a train into a platform at Oshawa. They’re trying to keep it quiet, though.

Happy Friday!#GoTransit@Metrolinx @GOtransit pic.twitter.com/VellcMa9Ia — Malleus Maleficarum (@evilklown17) June 21, 2019

At least one train from Oshawa to Union Station has been cancelled as a result of the incident, while others on the Lakeshore East line are being reassigned.

LSE GoTransit folks, prepare for delays this morning. One track out of service for a while. #GOTrain #gotransit #oshawa pic.twitter.com/XzCQMladFc — Marilynn Taylor (@marilynntaylor) June 21, 2019

The agency is warning passengers that they can expect delays east of Toronto for the remainder of the morning rush hour as they work to rectify the problem.

So this happened at #Oshawa #gotransit this morning just before 6 am. Operator error? #GOtrain smashed electrical boxes but the #prestocard reader survived! Resulted in multiple delays and service adjustments on the #LakeshoreEast #Metrolinx service corridor.

📸 @LGooderman pic.twitter.com/D1WlWtZNiT — Cj Smith - Commuter Extraordinaire 🚴🚗🚍🚃 (@ThisCrazyTrain) June 21, 2019

Several steel boxes, some fencing and a number of signs were knocked over as a result of the collision but, miraculously, a nearby PRESTO reader remains unharmed.

Go figure.