City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 30 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
go train oshawa

GO Train crashes into electrical panel ahead of morning rush hour

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 30 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

GO Transit riders in and around the City of Toronto can expect delays this morning rush hour, according to Metrolinx, on account of a passenger train derailing in Oshawa.

"Upon arriving into the Oshawa GO this morning, one of our trains struck a decommissioned electrical panel located on the north track," wrote the provincial transit agency on Twitter shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday.

"Thankfully no one as was injured and we have launched a full investigation," Metrolinx continued. "Unfortunately, this will impact service on your line this morning."

At least one train from Oshawa to Union Station has been cancelled as a result of the incident, while others on the Lakeshore East line are being reassigned.

The agency is warning passengers that they can expect delays east of Toronto for the remainder of the morning rush hour as they work to rectify the problem.

Several steel boxes, some fencing and a number of signs were knocked over as a result of the collision but, miraculously, a nearby PRESTO reader remains unharmed. 

Go figure.

Lead photo by

Dave O'Malley

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

GO Train crashes into electrical panel ahead of morning rush hour

Toronto is reducing the speed limit on almost 50 streets across the city

New major highway could alleviate traffic congestion in Toronto

Toronto residents now spend an average of 84 minutes commuting per day

Doug Ford shuffles his cabinet following declining approval ratings

Toronto parks are getting more free sunscreen dispensers this summer

Trinity Bellwoods park is getting way too crowded

OSAP cuts are more significant than Ontario students anticipated