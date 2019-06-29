You can take a free shuttle bus in Toronto to Canada's largest urban park

While there's definitely no lack of things to do in Toronto during the summer, sometimes the ultimate summer activity is to get out of the city for some quality time with mother nature.

Ontario is full of parks where you can hike, swim, kayak, camp and more.

One such destination is Rouge National Urban Park, the largest urban park in Canada.

Located in the eastern part of Toronto in Scarborough and expanding into neighbouring municipalities of Markham and Pickering, it surrounds the Rouge River and valley.

And if you're someone who doesn't dare drive or own a car in this bustling city (like me), then you're probably wondering how you'd get there.

Well, with a non-profit called Parkbus, you can get there for free.

Since 2010, Parkbus has been offering free shuttle buses to provincial and national parks from Toronto, Ottawa, Halifax and Vancouver.

You can reserve seats online in advance or take a chance and try for one of their “walk-on” seats. Busses leave from stops at 34 Asquith Ave. and Mountain Equipment Co-op in North York twice a day every weekend throughout the summer and into early fall.

Beyond transportation, they also provide organized programming such as guided hikes and group paddle boarding and canoeing.

Parkbus also offers transit to Algonquin Provincial Park, Bruce Peninsula, Killbear Provincial Park and more.

Because sometimes, the best way to relax is to get away from the chaos and just take in the beauty of the great outdoors.