There's going to be free parking in Toronto on Canada Day
Canada Day is quickly approaching and that means...free parking!
For the most part, at least.
Toronto police published a news release this week stating the Parking Enforcement unit won't be enforcing certain on-street parking bylaws on Monday, July 1.
That includes pay-and-display/metered areas, rush-hour routes and posted signs indicating Monday-to-Friday regulations.
But be careful, because all other areas and parking rules will still to be enforced.
And nobody wants a ticket on a holiday.
