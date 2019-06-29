There's going to be free parking in Toronto on Canada Day

Canada Day is quickly approaching and that means...free parking!

For the most part, at least.

Toronto police published a news release this week stating the Parking Enforcement unit won't be enforcing certain on-street parking bylaws on Monday, July 1.

That includes pay-and-display/metered areas, rush-hour routes and posted signs indicating Monday-to-Friday regulations.

But be careful, because all other areas and parking rules will still to be enforced.

And nobody wants a ticket on a holiday.