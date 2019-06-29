City
There's going to be free parking in Toronto on Canada Day

City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago


Canada Day is quickly approaching and that means...free parking!

For the most part, at least.

Toronto police published a news release this week stating the Parking Enforcement unit won't be enforcing certain on-street parking bylaws on Monday, July 1. 

That includes pay-and-display/metered areas, rush-hour routes and posted signs indicating Monday-to-Friday regulations.

But be careful, because all other areas and parking rules will still to be enforced. 

And nobody wants a ticket on a holiday.

