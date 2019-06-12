Cologne bottle in toilet shuts down major Toronto intersection

The jokes continue to fly on Twitter today after Toronto Police shut down a busy part of the city's Financial District — just in time for the evening rush hour — over reports of an "oddly-shaped/suspicious object in the toilet of men's washroom."

Officers first reported a "suspicious incident" at Bay and Wellington around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The report came after learning that something resembling a grenade had been spotted in the toilet of a public washroom inside a Bay Street office building.

We might have a code brown here. — Mikey Deluxe (@imsowitty) June 11, 2019

The building and surrounding area were evacuated about an hour later as the force's Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and Explosive unit (CBRNE) investigated.

As it turns out, the object was a glass bottle produced by the Dutch fashion brand Viktor & Rolf for their cologne Spicebomb.

UPDATE: Police have cleared the scene of a suspicious package in a toilet near Bay and Wellington. They say the "oddly shaped object" was a cologne bottle shaped much like this one: pic.twitter.com/Rp015R3TN1 — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) June 11, 2019

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cooke told 680 News that officers "could not safely remove the bottle," so they decided to "detonate" it and destroy the toilet (cue laugh track).

All is safe now at Bay and Wellington and nobody was injured as a result of the toilet explosion. Officers continue to investigate, however, as it is not yet clear if the object was left in the bathroom to be deliberately threatening.