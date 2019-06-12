City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
bomb threat toronto

Cologne bottle in toilet shuts down major Toronto intersection

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The jokes continue to fly on Twitter today after Toronto Police shut down a busy part of the city's Financial District — just in time for the evening rush hour — over reports of an "oddly-shaped/suspicious object in the toilet of men's washroom."

Officers first reported a "suspicious incident" at Bay and Wellington around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The report came after learning that something resembling a grenade had been spotted in the toilet of a public washroom inside a Bay Street office building.

The building and surrounding area were evacuated about an hour later as the force's Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and Explosive unit (CBRNE) investigated.

As it turns out, the object was a glass bottle produced by the Dutch fashion brand Viktor & Rolf for their cologne Spicebomb

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cooke told 680 News that officers "could not safely remove the bottle," so they decided to "detonate" it and destroy the toilet (cue laugh track).

All is safe now at Bay and Wellington and nobody was injured as a result of the toilet explosion. Officers continue to investigate, however, as it is not yet clear if the object was left in the bathroom to be deliberately threatening.

Lead photo by

ganzarolisara

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is furious about Ontario government's cuts to legal aid

Cologne bottle in toilet shuts down major Toronto intersection

Vote for your favourites in 15 new best of categories

Dufferin Grove Park is about to get a huge makeover

Ontario moving ahead with anti carbon tax stickers despite backlash

Toronto has already had enough of the construction on Bloor St.

Canada makes it illegal for dolphins and whales to be held in captivity

Toronto's fake beach is totally flooded