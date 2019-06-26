City
Hannah Alberga
Posted 2 hours ago
canada day long weekend

It's going to feel like 34 C for the Canada Day long weekend in Toronto

For once this summer, the weather may be on our side.

The Canada Day long weekend is looking sunny, hot and dry. Bring out the sunscreen and pack up the umbrella.

It is officially safe to start making plans to get outside, whether that means driving up north or napping in the grass at Trinity Bellwoods Park.

To kick off the weekend, Environment Canada is projecting that Saturday will feel like the hottest day of the three with a high of 29 C on Saturday — but it is going to feel like 34 C.

canada day weather

Canada Day long weekend weather projection. Photo from Environment Canada. 

Again on Sunday, there will be sunshine and clear skies with a high of 28 C and no sign of rain.

On Monday the high will be 29 C and feel like it’s 30 C with no chance of rain.

Maybe this is a sign that summer weather is finally here to stay.

syfractal

