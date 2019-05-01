Toronto is under a flood warning

It might be another year of delayed beach trips for Toronto, as flooding could become a problem as we head into summer.

The water level of Lake Ontario has reached 75.5 metres above sea level, prompting the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority to issue a shorelines hazard warning. The warning applies to the shoreline of the lake as well as on the islands.

Average Lake Ontario elevation today near 75.46 m (forecast up to 75.95m). Flood damages in 2017 occurred at 75.45 m. This does not account for wave generated by winds which can increase flood elevations and cause additional damages; this is especially…https://t.co/DMryg8nIPa — KateLH (@bans2012) May 1, 2019

In April 2017, when the islands were closed due to flooding, the water level reached 75.93 metres.

Wave watching in Burlington by Lake Ontario. The Hamilton conservation authority says waves could reach up to 1.3 m. They say there is potential for localized flooding. This flood message is in effect until Friday. @morninglive #BurlON #hamOnt pic.twitter.com/xEVpU44beA — Sylvie Lendvay (@sylvie_lendvay) May 1, 2019

Experts are concerned that the water levels will continue to rise this year, posing a hazard for the region.

The water levels are rising to flood levels in Lake Ontario - you can watch the live data at Canadian Hydrographic Service website athttps://t.co/Br0J9BWaaA



This website provides some historical context for water levels - currently at 40 cm over meanhttps://t.co/4QPZ0yby5F pic.twitter.com/VLtceT1WAU — Mathew Wells (@EFD_Toronto) May 1, 2019

Be careful when near open bodies of water and/or near Lake Ontario, and if you're planning to head to the islands when the weather warms up, keep an eye out for closures and delays.