toronto flooding

Toronto is under a flood warning

It might be another year of delayed beach trips for Toronto, as flooding could become a problem as we head into summer. 

The water level of Lake Ontario has reached 75.5 metres above sea level, prompting the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority to issue a shorelines hazard warning. The warning applies to the shoreline of the lake as well as on the islands. 

In April 2017, when the islands were closed due to flooding, the water level reached 75.93 metres. 

Experts are concerned that the water levels will continue to rise this year, posing a hazard for the region. 

Be careful when near open bodies of water and/or near Lake Ontario, and if you're planning to head to the islands when the weather warms up, keep an eye out for closures and delays. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

