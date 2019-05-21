Toronto teens captured on camera shooting fireworks into moving car

It wouldn't be a Victoria Day weekend in Toronto without at least one ridiculous, firework-related scuffle, and 2019's was no exception.

Video footage filmed last night and posted to Reddit early Tuesday afternoon shows around a dozen young people running around a parking lot with roman candles near Jane and Sheppard in North Toronto.

The teens, who appeared to be high school students according to the person filming them, can be seen shooting at least two fireworks directly at a moving white car in the parking lot.

As the car tries to flee, the group chases and surrounds it. Someone then shoots four flares from a roman candle directly into the car. The driver, who cannot be seen, opens his or her door to exit the vehicle as it fills with smoke.

Those who shot the fireworks can be seen running from the area at the end of the video.

It is not clear if the white vehicle was targeted for a specific reason, but the Reddit user who shot the clip from their balcony says "this wasn't the first car they shot up" last night.

"I came home from riding my board and I saw these kids downstairs of my building. They didn't bother me, but there were at least a dozen of them with fireworks in their hands," explained Redditor netflixbutnochill.

"I assumed they were going to shoot each other at a nearby park. I went upstairs to have a smoke, came outside my balcony and I heard fireworks and people yelling, so I started recording and there you have it."

Netflixbutnochill also said that the teens "seemed hostile to any bystanders in their vicinity, threatening to shoot them too if they didn't scram."

Card

It was a wild scene, to say the least, and far from the first dangerous, firework-related incident make to headlines in Toronto following the May 2-4 weekend.

Last year at this time, at least one teen was seriously injured while participating in what was described as a "fireworks fight" at Christie Pits Park.

"It looks like these people are between the ages of 18-30. The average 18-30 year old in 2019 is a fucking irresponsible, immature assh*le, I liken a 30 year old in 2019 to having the maturity of a 17 year old in 1985," wrote one person on Reddit in response to netflixbutnochill's video.

"The future is bright folks, oh wait, that's just the firecracker lodged into my eyeball, my bad."