open streets toronto

Toronto streets to go car-free this summer

Two huge chunks of Yonge and Bloor Streets are closing off this summer for two Sundays of vehicle-free events. 

Open Streets TO—a yearly initiative that transforms the downtown core into a pedestrian-friendly hub—is hitting the city on August 18 and September 15

The events will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days, and close off 12 major interesections from traffic. 

Bloor will close from Christie all the way east to Sherbourne, while Yonge will ban cars from Bloor down to Queen Street. 

There'll be activities at most of these intersections, including a pop-up park by Church Street (last year they did yoga), and hubs outside of the Ted Rogers theatre and the Royal Conservatory of Music. 

If you plan on hitting downtown on those days, car crossing points will be set up at every interesection, but taking the TTC or biking is probably a better idea. 

Nick Kernick

