Someone just planted 11,000 tulips in downtown Toronto

Go on and tiptoe through the tulips, Toronto — and pick a bouquet or two, while you're at it.

The Toronto Flower Market has installed more than 11,000 tulips in the heart of the city's bustling financial district, right outside the Bay Adelaide Centre.

Billed as a "pop-up picking garden," the stunning installation is part of a fundraiser benefiting the CAMH foundation. Those interested in donating can "cut a bouquet of beautiful tulip blooms directly from the soil they were grown in," writes the flower market.

Today's Bay Adelaide Centre Blooms event runs only from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., but the Toronto Flower Market kicks off its regular season in just a few days.

You can find a whole host of Ontario-grown flowers, plants and passionate gardeners at the Shaw Street Entrance of CAMH this Saturday, May 11.

Spring is in the air, my friends, and all over the sidewalk in Arnell Plaza today.