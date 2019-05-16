Snoop Dog was spotted hanging out at a Toronto bar last night

It looks like people were watching more than the Raptors game at a local Toronto bar last night.

Snoop Dogg made a surprise appearance at Regulars on King West, where he was spotted hanging out with some friends.

While at the bar, the rapper took the opportunity to pose for a picture under the bar's iconic neon sign that read "I'm dope in real life," which he later posted to his Instagram page.

Not a surprising photo-op for the marijuana mogul.

During his night out in Toronto, Snoop took the time to snap photos with both his friends and some lucky fans.

"I'm just a regular guy, at a regular bar, with my regular friends," said Snoop in a video posted to Instagram.

Although Snoop Dogg might just be a regular guy, it wasn't such a regular night for his fans who happened to run into him at the King West watering hole.

Snoop's night on the town comes just days before his upcoming concert in Toronto at Rebel Nightclub on May 20.

Although it's his concert tour that brought Snoop up North—or maybe even the legal weed—his fans were definitely surprised and happy to see him in the city.