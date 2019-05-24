City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Road Closure Toronto

DVP closure and festivals to plague Toronto streets this weekend

It's a doozy of weekend for road closures in Toronto. Between DVP maintenance and Doors Open, navigating the city won't be as easy as you'd like. However, it's not all bad, there's no full TTC subway closure this weekend.

Here's what you need to know to drive around the city this weekend.

Fast in the 6

The event will close Hagerman St., from Elizabeth St. to Bay St. on May 24 from 9:40 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Doors Open

The east curb lane on Victoria Street, from Dundas Street East to Shuter Street, will be closed as part of this City-wide event on May 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Senhor Santo Cristo Festival

Portugal Sq., from Bathurst St. to Adelaide St. West, as well as Adelaide St. West, from 629 Adelaide St. West to Bathurst St., will be closed on May 25 and May 26 from 2 to 11 p.m. each day for the festival.

Toronto Raptors Tailgate

Bremner Boulevard from Lake Shore Blvd. West to the east side of the parking garage at 25 York St. will be closed on May 25 from 7 a.m. to midnight for Jurassic Park at Maple Leaf Square.

Don Valley Parkway

The City of Toronto will fully close the DVP, from the F.G. Gardiner Expressway to Highway 401, for approximately 29 hours. Spring maintenance and improvement activities will take place all day May 26 until May 27 at 5 a.m.

Pedestrian Sundays

Parts of Kensington Ave., Augusta Ave. and Baldwin St. will be closed on May 26 from noon to 10:30 p.m. for the car-free event in Kensington Market.

Passover of Imam Ali

The following closures and restrictions will be in effect on May 26 from 5 to 9:30 p.m for the event.

  • Northbound curb lane on McCowan Rd., between the driveway at 4325 McCowan Rd. and Steeles Ave. East.
  • Eastbound curb lane on Steeles Ave. East, between McCowan Rd. and Middlefield Ave.
  • All southbound lanes on Middlefield Ave. will be closed from Steeles Ave. East to Passmore Ave.
  • Westbound curb lane on Passmore Ave. from Middlefield Ave. to 328 Passmore Ave.
Lead photo by

hypersapiens

