DVP closure and festivals to plague Toronto streets this weekend

It's a doozy of weekend for road closures in Toronto. Between DVP maintenance and Doors Open, navigating the city won't be as easy as you'd like. However, it's not all bad, there's no full TTC subway closure this weekend.

Here's what you need to know to drive around the city this weekend.

The event will close Hagerman St., from Elizabeth St. to Bay St. on May 24 from 9:40 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The east curb lane on Victoria Street, from Dundas Street East to Shuter Street, will be closed as part of this City-wide event on May 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Portugal Sq., from Bathurst St. to Adelaide St. West, as well as Adelaide St. West, from 629 Adelaide St. West to Bathurst St., will be closed on May 25 and May 26 from 2 to 11 p.m. each day for the festival.

Bremner Boulevard from Lake Shore Blvd. West to the east side of the parking garage at 25 York St. will be closed on May 25 from 7 a.m. to midnight for Jurassic Park at Maple Leaf Square.

The City of Toronto will fully close the DVP, from the F.G. Gardiner Expressway to Highway 401, for approximately 29 hours. Spring maintenance and improvement activities will take place all day May 26 until May 27 at 5 a.m.

Parts of Kensington Ave., Augusta Ave. and Baldwin St. will be closed on May 26 from noon to 10:30 p.m. for the car-free event in Kensington Market.

The following closures and restrictions will be in effect on May 26 from 5 to 9:30 p.m for the event.