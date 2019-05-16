Toronto is looking for a Siberian Husky stolen outside a store

Toronto police are searching for three people who are suspected of stealing a dog outside of a store in Danforth East.

The dog, a 10-year-old Siberian Husky mix named Charlie, was tied up outside of Value Village at Amroth and Danforth Avenue while its owner was inside shopping.

Come on Toronto, SOMEONE can hear a husky howling ... !!!!

Please keep your eyes and ears open for Charlie.

Call Carol at 416.562.4014 with any info.#stolendog #husky

See the description below of the thieves.@CP24 @globalnewsto @BradMBradford #danforth #woodbine @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/N9vbjEa06r — Kate Drummond (@KateDrummond_) May 15, 2019

Two unknown men and one unknown woman were then seen untying Charlie, who is described as having short black and white fur and blue eyes.

There's some disgusting people out there. They probably saw a good looking dog and said to themselves "That's worth a pretty penny".

Treat your pets like your children. I know you can't take them into the store with you like real kids. Leaving them outside ain't such a good idea. — Во́лков (@LurkingTruth) May 16, 2019

According to a news release from the police, Charlie is a friendly and quiet pup.

The police have released several blurry security camera images of the suspects leaving the area with Charlie the dog in tow. They left by foot and headed toward a Green P parking lot in the area.

Why would people leave their dogs unattended? — Talwood Manor B&B (@TalwoodManorBnB) May 16, 2019

Police say that they are worried for Charlie's safety and are asking for the public's help to return this good boy safely home.