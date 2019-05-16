City
siberian husky

Toronto is looking for a Siberian Husky stolen outside a store

Toronto police are searching for three people who are suspected of stealing a dog outside of a store in Danforth East.

The dog, a 10-year-old Siberian Husky mix named Charlie, was tied up outside of Value Village at Amroth and Danforth Avenue while its owner was inside shopping.

Two unknown men and one unknown woman were then seen untying Charlie, who is described as having short black and white fur and blue eyes.

According to a news release from the police, Charlie is a friendly and quiet pup.

The police have released several blurry security camera images of the suspects leaving the area with Charlie the dog in tow. They left by foot and headed toward a Green P parking lot in the area.

Police say that they are worried for Charlie's safety and are asking for the public's help to return this good boy safely home.

Toronto Police

