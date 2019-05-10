City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Pearson plane crash

Plane and fuel truck collide on runway at Toronto's Pearson Airport

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Five people were injured and an entire Air Canada Jazz plane is "pretty much written off" this morning after a jarring, and potentially deadly runway collision at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

Peel Regional Police say that a passenger plane with 51 people aboard was hit by a fuel tanker truck on the runway at Pearson while taxiing to a gate in Terminal 1 shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

The plane had departed from Toronto for Sudbury earlier in the evening, but was forced to turn back due to poor weather conditions.

Upon its return to Toronto, the Air Canada Jazz aircraft "came into contact with a Menzies fuel truck," according to Pearson. Police say that the tanker truck hit the plane, spun it around, and hit it in three more places. 

All passengers and crew were assessed at the scene and evacuated to Terminal 1. The flight's pilot, co-pilot, one flight attendant and two passengers were treated for injuries. At least three were reportedly taken to hospital.

The plane is said to have sustained "significant damage," while the driver of the Menzies truck was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

"The aircraft and vehicle have been removed and the scene has returned to normal operations," said the Greater Toronto Airports Authority in a statement. "There is no operational impact at the airport."

Lead photo by

Bill Dwyer

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Speed limits are increasing on three Ontario highways

Plane and fuel truck collide on runway at Toronto's Pearson Airport

Toronto Police seize $17 million in drugs during history-making bust

High Park cherry blossom peak bloom is this weekend

Tourists are paying people to take pictures of them around Toronto

10 enchanting Toronto gardens where you can see and smell the flowers

Toronto reveals terrible state of city finances after Ontario budget cuts

Ontario is finally cancelling all remaining red-and-white health cards