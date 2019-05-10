Plane and fuel truck collide on runway at Toronto's Pearson Airport

Five people were injured and an entire Air Canada Jazz plane is "pretty much written off" this morning after a jarring, and potentially deadly runway collision at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

PLANE/FUEL TRUCK COLLISION

Air Canada Jazz #AC8615 Dash 8 collided with a fuel truck while taxiing to gate at Toronto Pearson Airport. Photo sent to me shows significant nose & prop damage to aircraft. Heavy front end damage to fuel truck. One person with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/IZGp5N7h9B — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) May 10, 2019

Peel Regional Police say that a passenger plane with 51 people aboard was hit by a fuel tanker truck on the runway at Pearson while taxiing to a gate in Terminal 1 shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

The plane had departed from Toronto for Sudbury earlier in the evening, but was forced to turn back due to poor weather conditions.

At 1:36a.m. an Air Canada Jazz aircraft came into contact with a Menzies fuel truck while taxiing on the apron. Airport emergency services responded. Passengers and crew evacuated safely to T1. The aircraft and vehicle were removed & no operational impact at the airport. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) May 10, 2019

Upon its return to Toronto, the Air Canada Jazz aircraft "came into contact with a Menzies fuel truck," according to Pearson. Police say that the tanker truck hit the plane, spun it around, and hit it in three more places.

All passengers and crew were assessed at the scene and evacuated to Terminal 1. The flight's pilot, co-pilot, one flight attendant and two passengers were treated for injuries. At least three were reportedly taken to hospital.

.@AirCanada Jazz #AC8615 struck by a fuel tanker overnight while on the ramp @TorontoPearson. The flight (Toronto-Sudbury) returned to YYZ due to weather conditions and was taxiing to the gate. Heavy damage to the front of the Dash 8 & the truck. Minor injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/bZNyWYoShN — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyCohnTV) May 10, 2019

The plane is said to have sustained "significant damage," while the driver of the Menzies truck was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

VIDEO: Air Canada Jazz #AC8615 collided with with a fuel truck on the ramp at Toronto Pearson this morning. Four people transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/UIxQYnVzuS — James Gunn (@yongejamesgunn) May 10, 2019

"The aircraft and vehicle have been removed and the scene has returned to normal operations," said the Greater Toronto Airports Authority in a statement. "There is no operational impact at the airport."