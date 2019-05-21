It's going to feel like 28 C in Toronto this week
The warm weather seems like it wants to stay, hopefully for good this time.
If all goes according to forecast, temperatures are going to sit in the 20 C range for most of the week, finally blasting away those awful rainy spring days.
Tomorrow looks like the chilliest of the week, hitting about 14 C according to the Weather Network's current forecast. After that, Thursday will hit 22 C, followed by 19 C, 22 C, and 20 C on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
It might seem ill-timed after a holiday Monday of grey skies and showers, but southern Ontario is finally seeing some sunshine. ☀ #ONwx— The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) May 21, 2019
Saturday is of particular note, as current predictions have the first day of the weekend feeling like a toasty 28 C.
A 70 per cent chance of precipitation might ruin a few hours of Saturday, but hey, if the weather is this warm, a little rain is nothing.
Join the conversation Load comments