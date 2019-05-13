City
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
toronto weather

It's going to feel like 24 C in Toronto this weekend

Does summer still exist? It's sadly a question that some may be pondering, as cold, windy, rainy conditions grip the city. 

However, summer will be making a surprise appearance this weekend, as temperatures should feel like 24 C starting Sunday.

According to the Weather Network, temperatures are going to rise throughout the week, heading up to 15 C on Saturday and 20 C on Sunday. What matters, though, is how those temperatures feel, with Saturday feeling like 14 C and Sunday feeling like a toasty 24 C. 

weather toronto

The weather is getting better in Toronto the closer it gets to the weekend.

Clouds and rain should drift in and out throughout the week, with a 70 per cent chance of showers on Sunday. 

Hey, if it's warm, I'll take it.

Lead photo by

Bruce Christie

