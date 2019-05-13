It's going to feel like 24 C in Toronto this weekend

Does summer still exist? It's sadly a question that some may be pondering, as cold, windy, rainy conditions grip the city.

However, summer will be making a surprise appearance this weekend, as temperatures should feel like 24 C starting Sunday.

According to the Weather Network, temperatures are going to rise throughout the week, heading up to 15 C on Saturday and 20 C on Sunday. What matters, though, is how those temperatures feel, with Saturday feeling like 14 C and Sunday feeling like a toasty 24 C.

Clouds and rain should drift in and out throughout the week, with a 70 per cent chance of showers on Sunday.

Hey, if it's warm, I'll take it.