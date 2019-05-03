It's going to feel like 21 C in Toronto this weekend

Time to bust out the sunscreen, because our faces are about to get blasted with some sweet, sweet sun this weekend.

According to Environment Canada, it's going to be a glorious high of 21 C this Sunday.

The unexpected sun comes after a rainy week, including Saturday, which will be a little foggy in the morning, then drizzly, with a high of 14 C.

Don't get too excited with the short shorts, though: evening temperatures are expected to cool down to around 7 C on both Saturday and Sunday.