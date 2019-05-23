Historic Toronto hotel was just destroyed by fire

One of the city's oldest hotels has just been decimated by a fire, leaving much of it destroyed and in ruins.

The Peacock Hotel, established in the early 1800s, is of architectural and historic significance, being the site of where William Lyon Mackenzie helped start the 1837 Upper Canada Rebellion.

.@Toronto_Fire battles overnight 3-alarm fire @ the former Peacock Hotel in the Junction. The structure partially collapsed in 2018, causing challenges for firefighters today. There are no reported injuries, but it was unsafe for crews to search the building. @TPFFA @ChiefPeggTFS pic.twitter.com/oBdiyjZRnV — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyCohnTV) May 23, 2019

Today, a three-alarm fire engulfed the building in the Junction, ripping through the interior and causing a partial collapse. The blaze began around 3:30 a.m. this morning, and took over sixty firefighters to get under control. It was downgraded and extinguished by about 7 a.m.

It is believed that the building was empty, but surrounding buildings were evacuated due to the smoke and heat.

3-alarm fire at historic Peacock Hotel was called in at around 3:19 this morning. Fire crews believe no one was inside the rooming house at the time of the blaze, no injuries reported so far. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/pz3CLBO4z2 — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) May 23, 2019

The Peacock Hotel actually burned down in the 1800s as well, before being rebuilt and given heritage status. Furthermore, it suffered a small wall collapse last year following a fire, too.

Sections of Dundas West around the site of the fire will be closed for the time being. Honest Weight, a few doors down, has also announced it will be closed temporarily.

Firefighters and other responders are on-site cleaning up debris.