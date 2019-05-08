The GM Oshawa plant will be converted to save jobs

An announcement from General Motors and Unifor is turning heads across the province this morning, coming as a reversal of a very controversial decision made only a few months ago.

GM announced in November that it would be ceasing all operations at its plant in Oshawa, putting more than 2,500 employees out of work and affecting future generations in the community.

According to the union, before today's announcement, Unifor and GM were able to work out a grievance plan. GM promised funding for the plant and an increase in severance packages.

.@GMcanada President Travis Hester announces the GM vehicle assembly plant in Oshawa is still closing at the end of 2019. However, an investment of up to 170-million will transform the factory to build parts. It will create 300 jobs. pic.twitter.com/ZCxwHBdcTB — Adrian Ghobrial (@CityAdrian) May 8, 2019

Today's announcement includes details about what will happen to the plant: 300 jobs will be saved.

The plant will be converted into a facility for assembly, autonomous vehicle testing, and other miscellaneous manufacturing.

The conversion will come with a $170 million injection from GM, and will save 300 of the 2,500 or more jobs. Vehicle production will still cease in December of this year.