A Toronto woman is looking for her missing emotional support parrot

A Toronto woman is asking for help finding her emotional support parrot.

Bobbin, a Quaker parrot, has been missing for a month according to his owner, Marlena Kaesler.

Kaesler posted her search for her beloved bird on a Bunz group and immediately received an outpouring of support from the online community, with many of her posts getting upwards of 400 likes of Facebook.

"People have donated money for me to speak to pet psychics and people have donated so much of their time to look for him," says Kaesler.

She says she's had a team of 20 volunteers that have helped her put up posters across the city, with some people sporting binoculars as they take to the streets.

Even with the help from mediums and a number of sightings, no one has been able to rescue the bird on the run.

According to Kaesler, she has a brain illness, and as her emotional support animal, Bobbin has guided her through a number of tough times.

Kaesler says that Bobbin's escape was a complete accident, and while she's very upset that her feathery companion is still missing, she's happy that so many animal lovers have been helping to track him down.

There's now a $450 reward on the table for anyone who is able to return Bobbin to his owner.

Let's hope that this bird finds its way back to the coop soon.