City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto leaside rampage

Driver smashes into at least 12 Toronto storefronts during late-night rampage

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The 25-year-old driver of a black Mercedes has been arrested and charged, according to Toronto Police, after a late-night window smashing spree in East York.

Police first reported at 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday night that a vehicle had crashed into the front door area of a building near Bartley Drive and Sufi Crescent in Toronto's Leaside neighbourhood.

Just 15 minutes later, the same vehicle was reported to have "driven into a few storefronts" on Laird Drive near Eglinton Avenue.

Not even 10 minutes later, around midnight, police once again tweeted to say that a vehicle had driven into three separate storefronts along Laird near Wicksteed Avenue.

"Damage to building reported, no injuries," read the update. "Vehicle is a black Mercedes with extensive front end damage."

Police said shortly before 12:30 a.m. that the driver had managed to flee the area with the car and was last seen driving westbound on the Gardiner Expressway.

The young man was arrested roughly four hours later in Scarborough and had his car impounded. Police told 680 News this morning that he was not impaired at the time of the rampage, and that a motive for his actions had yet to be determined.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, though police say at least 12 separate buildings were damaged, including a mosque, a piano store, an auto shop, a Home Depot and a Staples.

Police told Global News that, while they continue to investigate the incident, the crime does not appear to have been hate motivated.

Lead photo by

Yano Yam

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Driver smashes into at least 12 Toronto storefronts during late-night rampage

Toronto's most famous queer nightclub is closing after 20 years

Air Canada computer outage delays hundreds of travellers in Toronto

Police just seized thousands of counterfeit goods in raid of Pacific Mall

Toronto is in for a wetter than usual summer this year

This is what Toronto's newest student apartment building could look like

Vote for your favourite photo from Doors Open Toronto

One of Toronto's biggest furniture stores closing after 83 years