City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Doug Ford Fox News

Doug Ford just invited Fox News to come to Canada

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ontario Premier Doug Ford took his booming message of economic prosperity south this week to New York City, where he proudly proclaimed to Wall Street executives that our province is "open for business."

He also welcomed Fox News viewers to "come on up to Toronto" for jobs and subtly dissed Donald Trump.

It was during a live appearance on the Fox Business program Varney & Co. yesterday that Ford declared "we have so many jobs right now in Ontario we don't have enough people to fill the jobs."

British-American host and conservative political commentator Stuart Varney praised the Premier for cutting red tape and lowering corporate taxes in the region, at one point calling Ford's regime downright "Trumpian."

"More proof that President Trump's 'jobs jobs jobs; mentality is making real waves: Our friends to the north, Ontario, Canada, are taking what seems like a page out of the Trump playbook!" said Varney when introducing Ford.

When asked directly about Trump's influence on his own policies, Ford was quick to distance himself from the U.S. President: "Well, I don't know, we were in politics well before the President was."

Burn!

The roughly four-minute-long segment saw Ford and Varney touch on everything from Trudeau's carbon tax to the spending habits of Ontario's previous Liberal government.

"We inherited the largest sub-sovereign debt in the entire world at $347 billion," said Ford. "The previous government, they were spending like a bunch of drunken sailors — and I apologize to any drunken sailors, at least they spend their own money."

When asked about how Ontarians were reacting to all the steep tax cuts for corporations, Ford said that "people are happy" — which, as evidenced by the near-constant stream of protests outside Queen's Park, is not universally true.

The interview closes out with Varney praising Ontario as "a great State" and Ford saying "let's get Fox up to Canada!"

Interestingly enough, media critics have long held up the partisan U.S. TV network as the closest example to a state-run propaganda outlet in North America.

Ford's own "Ontario News Now," which has drawn comparisons to North Korean news media, may have usurped that position with its debut last summer.

Lead photo by

Doug Ford

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is under a flood warning

Honking dump trucks jam up Toronto's Gardiner Expressway

Ikea is eliminating single-use plastic from its Toronto stores

Doug Ford just invited Fox News to come to Canada

Three TTC subway stations will be shut down this weekend

5 places to find cherry blossoms in Toronto beyond High Park

High Park cherry blossoms peak bloom is about one week away

Thousands storm Queen's Park to protest Doug Ford's cuts to health care