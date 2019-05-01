Doug Ford just invited Fox News to come to Canada

Ontario Premier Doug Ford took his booming message of economic prosperity south this week to New York City, where he proudly proclaimed to Wall Street executives that our province is "open for business."

He also welcomed Fox News viewers to "come on up to Toronto" for jobs and subtly dissed Donald Trump.

It was during a live appearance on the Fox Business program Varney & Co. yesterday that Ford declared "we have so many jobs right now in Ontario we don't have enough people to fill the jobs."

Why am I not surprised by Doug Ford's support of Republican propaganda channel Fox News? He has his very own taxpayer-funded propaganda channel called Ontario News Now. https://t.co/nfywwruZML — Canadian Resistance 🇨🇦 (@CanadensisMax) May 1, 2019

British-American host and conservative political commentator Stuart Varney praised the Premier for cutting red tape and lowering corporate taxes in the region, at one point calling Ford's regime downright "Trumpian."

"More proof that President Trump's 'jobs jobs jobs; mentality is making real waves: Our friends to the north, Ontario, Canada, are taking what seems like a page out of the Trump playbook!" said Varney when introducing Ford.

When asked directly about Trump's influence on his own policies, Ford was quick to distance himself from the U.S. President: "Well, I don't know, we were in politics well before the President was."

Burn!

Doug Ford just went on Fox News and said there are more jobs than people here and encouraged unemployed Americans to come to Ontario if they want a job https://t.co/gDnQu5fHPr — Ian (@Ian_from_TO) April 30, 2019

The roughly four-minute-long segment saw Ford and Varney touch on everything from Trudeau's carbon tax to the spending habits of Ontario's previous Liberal government.

"We inherited the largest sub-sovereign debt in the entire world at $347 billion," said Ford. "The previous government, they were spending like a bunch of drunken sailors — and I apologize to any drunken sailors, at least they spend their own money."

When asked about how Ontarians were reacting to all the steep tax cuts for corporations, Ford said that "people are happy" — which, as evidenced by the near-constant stream of protests outside Queen's Park, is not universally true.

@FoxNews check your facts before believing @fordnation 's lies people her are no happy with his changes and they will be a one term gov #AutismDoesntEndAtFord #cutshurtkids #onhealth #onpoli #canpoli ps sad that @JustinTrudeau has not said anything yet. https://t.co/vM8P9rtOpP — Evan Lynch (@elynch303) May 1, 2019

The interview closes out with Varney praising Ontario as "a great State" and Ford saying "let's get Fox up to Canada!"

Interestingly enough, media critics have long held up the partisan U.S. TV network as the closest example to a state-run propaganda outlet in North America.

Ford's own "Ontario News Now," which has drawn comparisons to North Korean news media, may have usurped that position with its debut last summer.