ttc chaos toronto

Chaos on the TTC after someone jumps on subway tracks

The subway tracks are not your playground, people. Gosh. Unfortunately, today one person thought it would be fun to jump on the tracks and have a time, causing huge headaches for morning commuters.

Toronto Police reported this morning that a man had cut power to the tracks at North York Centre station and was running through the tunnels, resulting in service suspension along Line 1.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. this morning and led to delays of up to 15 minutes with no service northbound between Sheppard-Yonge to Finch while police searched for the trespasser.

Shortly after the man was located by police and train service resumed, but not before his shenanigans caused chaos among passengers.

This incident seemed to be the cherry on top of an already frustrating commute for many as the TTC continues ongoing work on a cracked rail between Rosedale and Bloor station that's caused travel times southbound to be considerably longer.

Repair crews are currently working to fix the cracked rail while the TTC is encouraging passengers to take the University side of Line 1 until further notice.

Lead photo by

@Twandawg

