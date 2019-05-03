Chaos on the TTC after someone jumps on subway tracks

The subway tracks are not your playground, people. Gosh. Unfortunately, today one person thought it would be fun to jump on the tracks and have a time, causing huge headaches for morning commuters.

Toronto Police reported this morning that a man had cut power to the tracks at North York Centre station and was running through the tunnels, resulting in service suspension along Line 1.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE:

North York Centre Subway station

-Man jumped onto tracks

-Is now running through tunnels

-Power cut on tracks

— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 3, 2019

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. this morning and led to delays of up to 15 minutes with no service northbound between Sheppard-Yonge to Finch while police searched for the trespasser.

Line 1 Yonge-University: Delays of up to 15 minutes northbound near North York Centre while we deal with a trespasser on the tracks. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) May 3, 2019

Shortly after the man was located by police and train service resumed, but not before his shenanigans caused chaos among passengers.

Well TTC is totally screwed up today.. Between the guy who jumped onto the tracks and is running through the tunnels, and the cracked rail that TTC was supposed to repair overnight and didn't... — Teresa (@RessyM) May 3, 2019

This incident seemed to be the cherry on top of an already frustrating commute for many as the TTC continues ongoing work on a cracked rail between Rosedale and Bloor station that's caused travel times southbound to be considerably longer.

Line 1 Yonge University: Due to a persistent rail issue near Rosedale, travel s/b from Finch to Union will be 20 min longer than usual. While crews worked very hard to repair the issue ahead of this morning's commute, the work was too extensive. We appreciate your understanding. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) May 3, 2019

Repair crews are currently working to fix the cracked rail while the TTC is encouraging passengers to take the University side of Line 1 until further notice.