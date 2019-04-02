City
toronto weather

Temperatures in Toronto could reach double digits this weekend

Spring is wild in Toronto, basically ever year. Temperatures drift up and down, rain turns into snow and then back into rain, and the sun makes a guest appearance at seemingly random times. 

This weekend is bringing some good news, though.

Temperatures are looking to hit double digits all weekend, around 14 C and 12 C on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, according to the Weather Network. 

The news should come as a warm welcome after this most recent weekend full of snow and wind. 

The only caveat is a 40 per cent chance of showers on Sunday, though that's better than a snowstorm. 

Temperatures should remain around 14 C heading into Monday. Could is stay warm for good? It's possible no one knows, not even the weather itself. 

Nicoli Oz Mathews

