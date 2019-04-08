It's going to feel like 17 C in Toronto today

Spring has finally arrived in Toronto.

Environment Canada is getting everyone's hopes up this morning by forecasting an afternoon temperature of 17 C. I'll say it again: 17 C.

That's basically a tepid summer day in this city. It'll be fairly sunny without a few mixed clouds throughout the day, starting off with light rain this morning that should clear up by 11 a.m.

Following that, temperatures will rise throughout the afternoon to a high of 17 C, remaining around 10 C into the night.

Unfortunately, the rest of the week won't be as warm, but it'll still be quite nice out. Tomorrow has a high of 12 C, before dropping to 6 C on Wednesday and 4 C on Thursday. It'll go back up for the weekend though, hitting 11 C.

Mixed rain will also fall throughout the week, so it'll be warm, but you'll need an umbrella.