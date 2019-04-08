City
toronto weather

It's going to feel like 17 C in Toronto today

Spring has finally arrived in Toronto. 

Environment Canada is getting everyone's hopes up this morning by forecasting an afternoon temperature of 17 C. I'll say it again: 17 C. 

That's basically a tepid summer day in this city. toronto weatherIt'll be fairly sunny without a few mixed clouds throughout the day, starting off with light rain this morning that should clear up by 11 a.m.

Following that, temperatures will rise throughout the afternoon to a high of 17 C, remaining around 10 C into the night. 

Unfortunately, the rest of the week won't be as warm, but it'll still be quite nice out. Tomorrow has a high of 12 C, before dropping to 6 C on Wednesday and 4 C on Thursday. It'll go back up for the weekend though, hitting 11 C. 

Mixed rain will also fall throughout the week, so it'll be warm, but you'll need an umbrella. 

Lead photo by Sean Smith

