City
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto vertical farm

Toronto is getting a futuristic-looking vertical farm

City
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

U of T Scarborough is about to get a lot more cutting edge, and way, way more green. Toronto will soon be home to a net zero vertical farm and living lab, thanks to a partnership between UTSC and Centennial College. The two schools signed a memorandum of understanding in early 2019.

The first of its kind in Canada, the farm is intended to be used for research into sustainability practices as they relate to the future of urban agriculture, waste management, clean tech, design, water conservation and more.

It's part of the EaRTH (Environmental and Related Technologies Hub) District that's coming to UTSC, run jointly by U of T Scarborough and Centennial, meant to encompass a range of purposes from academic to training and commercial projects.

vertical farm

Toronto's first net zero vertical farm will be a part of the EaRTH District at UTSC.

"Every single component of the building, from the heating and cooling to the lighting, to the vertical farm, is an element that students, industry and the community can interact with," says Andrew Petrou, director of strategic initiatives and external relations at Centennial College.

That means the new living lab and vertical farm could be responsible not only for the academic future of U of T and science within Toronto, but also the growth of Ontario's workforce.

"We know the future belongs to sustainable, clean technology and this partnership complements the strengths of both Centennial College and U of T Scarborough," says Andrew Arifuzzaman, U of T Scarborough's CAO.

The stunning building will be located at U of T Scarborough's campus, but a date has not yet been announced. 

Lead photo by

U of T Scarborough

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is getting a futuristic-looking vertical farm

There's going to be a strike against Doug Ford in Toronto next week

TTC hopes to alleviate overcrowding with floor signs

New white nationalism posters spotted around Toronto

Turkey spotted wandering around downtown Toronto

What's open and closed Easter Monday 2019 in Toronto

What's open and closed Easter Sunday 2019 in Toronto

Beaches Easter parade route and road closures in Toronto for 2019