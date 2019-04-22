Toronto is getting a futuristic-looking vertical farm

U of T Scarborough is about to get a lot more cutting edge, and way, way more green. Toronto will soon be home to a net zero vertical farm and living lab, thanks to a partnership between UTSC and Centennial College. The two schools signed a memorandum of understanding in early 2019.

The first of its kind in Canada, the farm is intended to be used for research into sustainability practices as they relate to the future of urban agriculture, waste management, clean tech, design, water conservation and more.

It's part of the EaRTH (Environmental and Related Technologies Hub) District that's coming to UTSC, run jointly by U of T Scarborough and Centennial, meant to encompass a range of purposes from academic to training and commercial projects.

"Every single component of the building, from the heating and cooling to the lighting, to the vertical farm, is an element that students, industry and the community can interact with," says Andrew Petrou, director of strategic initiatives and external relations at Centennial College.

That means the new living lab and vertical farm could be responsible not only for the academic future of U of T and science within Toronto, but also the growth of Ontario's workforce.

"We know the future belongs to sustainable, clean technology and this partnership complements the strengths of both Centennial College and U of T Scarborough," says Andrew Arifuzzaman, U of T Scarborough's CAO.

The stunning building will be located at U of T Scarborough's campus, but a date has not yet been announced.