Toronto cat loves to ride the TTC

Have you ever wished you could put a leash on your cat and walk him like a dog? Or bring him to work for the day? Or set him on top of a pinball machine while you hang out with friends at a bar?

Trying to do any of these things with an average cat is likely to result in pain (for you — so much of it) and one very freaked out kitty.

Dwayne, however, is not your average cat.

This young Torontonian feline is what the cat community refers to as an "adventure cat" — a rare domestic housecat who has been trained to wear a harness and can accompany his owner outside the house.

Some adventure cats are known for riding in boats, while others have parents who take them camping in the wildnerness. Some travel the world in style while others scale mountains on human backs.

Dwayne is famous for loving pinball machines, and he may very well be the only cat on earth who can stand all of the noise, lights and human rambunctiousness that comes with them.

More importantly for the purpose of joy in my life, Dwayne also rides public transit with more grace and tact than any human child or dog.

It is not known how Dwayne came to be so smart and calm, but I can tell you thanks to Instagram that he's a three-year-old, short-haired mackerel tabby who was rescued from the Toronto Humane Society in early 2017.

He has since brightened the days of many people by joining his (human) daddy on the subway...

On the streetcar...

On the UP Express...

On the bus...

In the car...

At the store...

In the checkout lane...

And on the town, when pinball is involved.

I don't want to say Dwayne is the greatest cat in all of Toronto, mostly because my own cat wouldn't like that and I don't even know Dwayne personally.

That said, Dwayne is the greatest cat in all of Toronto.

Now try to prove me wrong with footage of your cat riding the TTC and also chilling at bars.

He's just the best.