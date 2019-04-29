City
Jordan Steinhauer
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tim hortons

Tim Hortons blames cold weather and Roll Up the Rim for drop in sales

City
Jordan Steinhauer
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Looks like Canadians aren't turning to a Tim Horton's double-double to warm them up.

Tim Hortons sales have dropped by 0.6 per cent internationally, and 0.4 per cent in Canada.

"I hate to use weather as an excuse," the CEO of Tim Hortons' parent company Restaurant Brands Inc. said during a conference call to investors...before he did just that.

Jose Cil, who began his new role as CEO in January, says this year's extremely cold winter is to blame for slowing sales.

Along with Canada's bitter weather, he's pointing fingers at Tim Hortons' beloved, but outdated, Roll Up the Rim promotion. 

"It's become clear to us that it needs a modern and fresh approach to engage our guests in a stronger way going forward," added Cil.

Cil said that Roll Up the Rim had a poor performance in 2018 and despite adding more prizes to this year's coffee competition, sales continued to drop.

An updated and digital version of Roll Up the Rim is slated to launch next year, but Twitter has mixed opinions on the game in general.

Unlike Tim Hortons, the company's other fast-food chains—Burger King and Popeyes—have continued to see an increase in sales.

It seems Canadians would rather a Whopper or a drumstick during the harsh winter months.

Although this quarter hasn't been Tim Hortons' best, Cil says that they expect sales to climb with the country's thermometers this month. We are approaching Iced Capp season, after all.

Lead photo by

G.L. Smith

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Cherry blossoms are about to bloom outside U of T's Robarts Library

Toronto cat loves to ride the TTC

Toronto vegans taking Walmart and Home Depot to court over mouse traps

Tim Hortons blames cold weather and Roll Up the Rim for drop in sales

Someone is leaving books around the TTC

Toronto just installed a transit shelter that's fully enclosed on all sides

Ontario is finally widening Highway 401 through the GTA

Canadian accent ranked 13th sexiest in the world