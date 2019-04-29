Someone is leaving books around the TTC

Subway riders share a lot of things—seats, germs—but a new program is spreading something way better across the TTC: books.

An initiative called Books On The Transit is now leaving novels on random subway trains, buses, and GO platforms for riders to find, meaning you might stumble upon a Harry Potter book lying around at the Yorkdale GO when you least expect it.

#BooksOnTheTransit will be leaving specially marked books on #TTC vehicles 📚 starting today. Take one home and use the hashtag to let us know what you’re reading. When you’re finished reading, leave it on another vehicle for fellow commuters to enjoy! 🚇 Ride. Read. Return. pic.twitter.com/DXMaccAed5 — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) April 29, 2019

Every day, Books On The Transit's 'book bandits' drop off specially marked copies with stickers on them that say, "Ride, Read, Return."

Those who chance upon a book can take it home, finish it, and leave it on the TTC or GO for other riders to find.

Anyone who doesn't want to leave it up to luck can also follow along on the Books On The Transit Instagram page, where they'll be posting every drop-off in advance.

This initiative for local bookworms is the Toronto branch of Books On The Move, the book-sharing community that first started in London and has since spread to places like Australia, Indonesia, and NYC.