Ontario government plans to end OHIP coverage for travel outside Canada

If you're looking to take a winter vacation this year, you might have to check out some private travel insurance. 

The provincial government is planning to remove OHIP coverage for any Ontarian travelling outside of Canada, and the new law would go into effect this autumn. 

Under the current OHIP Out-Of-Country Traveller's Program (OOC), Ontarians are allowed coverage of inpatient services of up to $400 per day for a high level of care (meaning an ICU or operational surgery) and $200 per day of other care.

Furthemore, $50 a day is allowed for outpatient services and $210 for for dialysis. 

These rates operate as a reimbursement for services received out-of-country. 

The proposal to amend the act states that low coverage rates and low rates of reimbursement leave many travellers with massive medical bills from out-of-country services. 

From here, Ontarians travelling outside Canada will need to purchase private health/travel insurance if they want to be covered. 

According to the document, 90 per cent of Ontarians who travel outside of Canada already purchase it privately. 

The new policy will not affect coverage when travelling to other provinces within Canada. 

If this decision passes and becomes law, the new policies will come into effect October 1 of this year. 

