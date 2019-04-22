New white nationalism posters spotted around Toronto

Taking a walk through Toronto will expose you to all sorts of posters plastered on poles, fences, buildings, walls, and sometimes even stranger places.

But if you keep your eyes peeled, you can sometimes spot some advertisements that go beyond a level of funny quirks and promotional material into the realm of racism and white nationalism.

These types of posters are not new to the city, they've been spotted all over the place for years, but this weekend saw new ones popping up downtown and in other neighbourhoods.

"Stop the demographic replacement of European Canadians," these new signs read, written by someone who obviously forgets that Europeans "displaced" the indigenous people of North America not that long ago.

At least they're acknowledging that they are infact immigrants too? — CHNOrich #ADOS Ally (@ChnOrich) April 21, 2019

Other posts were recently found in the GTA as well, and are being investigated by police.

Of course, in online spaces like Twitter, it's easy to find examples of rampant white nationalism and other forms of racism, but it's still jarring to come across it during your nice walk in the park.