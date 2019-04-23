Canada just got a new loonie, and it's here to celebrate.

What it's celebrating is 50 years of progress for LGBTQ+ people in Canada.

The coin, which comes in two versions, was revealed by the Royal Canadian Mint this morning, to commemorate 50 years since the decriminalization of homosexuality in the country.

The collector's edition of the coin is a large, almost pure (99.99 per cent) silver coin. It depicts two faces and a large, flowing rainbow. The image was designed by Vancouver-based artist Joe Average, who has dedicated the past several decades to queer art following an HIV diagnosis.

A new $1 coin marks an important milestone for LGBTQ2 rights in Canada. Though the quest for #Equality continues, we are proud to mark the 50 years of progress in the journey to equal rights for LGBTQ2 Canadians. #RightToLove Visit https://t.co/d76rz8T9Dc pic.twitter.com/FvjZsL6e0V — Royal Canadian Mint (@CanadianMint) April 23, 2019

The second version, which will go into circulation starting today, is the typical loonie-gold coin, worth $1. It features the same image, but in the gold colouring of every other loonie.

But, the coin is not without controversy. Many critics of the move say it falsely paints a picture that equality has been achieved for all queer people.

Despite this, the coin is now released nation-wide, and for sale on the Mint's website. Coin collectors, this could be the most colourful piece of your collection.