High Park cherry blossoms could start blooming in just two weeks

Get your cameras ready, Toronto — the stunning sakura trees of High Park are just about to bloom.

Sakura in High Park, a website dedicated to monitoring the development of blossoms in Toronto's most-popular collection of cherry tree groves, had great news to share with readers this week.

"All blossom buds now have green tips throughout High Park which means the trees are well into the second stages of development," reads the website.

"The shape and overall health of the buds are also excellent indicators that the next stages shouldn’t be too far behind."

And when they do bloom, expect a fantastic display.

The person behind the site says that we're still on track for a peak bloom at the end of April or early in May.

Rain (or a lack thereof) will be the deciding factor.

"With the buds vibrant colours and well-rounded shapes, I would like to see them move along to the next stages over the next week," reads the site.

"Currently, the forecast is calling for lots of rain and double-digit temperatures to close out April. The temperatures are all in a more stable and consistent range, which will help maintain the current pace of development."

That said, too much rain could cause slow down progress for the little buds. Keep your fingers crossed for a moderate blend of wet and sunny.