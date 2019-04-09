Gunfight erupts in broad daylight after two cars collide in Toronto

Toronto police are on the hunt for suspects after a daylight shootout around Jane Street and Highway 400 earlier today.

SHOOTING:

Jane St + Hwy 400

-On ramp

-2 cars involved in collision

-Reports occupants got out of car and started shooting

-Unknown if anyone injured

-1 vehicle has fled the scene

-High rate of speed

-Officers o/s

-Firearm has been recovered#GO638800

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 9, 2019

A gunfight reportedly broke out around 11:30 a.m. after two cars were involved in a head-on collision.

The area of Jane Street and Queens Drive was closed after police responded to reports that shots had been fired following the crash.

Police on scene of a collision at Jane St & Queens Drive. Police say gunshots were exchanged after the crash and one suspect from the vehicle fled. One person was injured in the collision. Casings on scene and a weapon was found. Looking for more suspects. @TPSK9 was here pic.twitter.com/sIN1Mqbpq3 — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) April 9, 2019

A firearm was found nearby the crash site with investigators saying multiple rounds had apparently been fired.

SHOOTING:

Jane St + Hwy 400

-Suspects have fled and may be armed

-Officers are searching the area

-Shell casing located

-K9 unit involved in search

-Police have located 1 person injured

-Injury appears to be from collision

-Not life threatening

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 9, 2019

Suspects seem to have fled on foot, while police have reportedly located at least one person on the scene who suffered injuries that may have resulted from the crash.

As many as five people may have been involved, and police warn they may be armed and dangerous.

UPDATE from TO Police re: shooting on Jane near 400. Two groups of males got into an altercation near a convenience store. Several shots fired, around 11:15 AM. Suspects fled in two vehicles. One (grey car) crashed on Jane. Five suspects at large, armed and dangeorus. @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/yjnqb69DoU — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) April 9, 2019

Officers are currently canvassing the area and reviewing video surveillance footage while appealing to the public for any information.