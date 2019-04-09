Gunfight erupts in broad daylight after two cars collide in Toronto

City
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto police are on the hunt for suspects after a daylight shootout around Jane Street and Highway 400 earlier today.

A gunfight reportedly broke out around 11:30 a.m. after two cars were involved in a head-on collision.

The area of Jane Street and Queens Drive was closed after police responded to reports that shots had been fired following the crash.

A firearm was found nearby the crash site with investigators saying multiple rounds had apparently been fired.

Suspects seem to have fled on foot, while police have reportedly located at least one person on the scene who suffered injuries that may have resulted from the crash.

As many as five people may have been involved, and police warn they may be armed and dangerous.

Officers are currently canvassing the area and reviewing video surveillance footage while appealing to the public for any information.

