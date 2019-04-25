City
air canada delays

Air Canada ranked worst airline in North America for flight delays

Those who have been on a late flight with Air Canada now have hard data to back up their complaints. The airline was ranked one of the worst in the world for punctuality by a new study. 

Compiled by Claim Compass, a website that helps organize complaints against airlines, the study looks at about 135 airlines worldwide to determine which are the worst for late complaints, both in terms of their punctuality and processing of complaints. 

The study ranks the various air service providers on a score out of 10, subtracting points for late complaints.

Two Canadian companies made the list: Air Canada, which was near the bottom with a sad 4.5/10 score (with a flight performance score of a measly 2/10, and a complaint processing score of 7/10), and WestJet, which actually made it into the top ten, sitting comfortably at the eighth spot with 6.5/10 (flight performance score: 5.5/10; complaint processing: 7.6/10).

According to Claim Compass, Air Canada was late to their destination almost a third of the time, by at least 15 minutes. 

Here are the best performing airlines, based on the lowest frequency of lateness and complaint processing: 

  1. South African Airways (7.4/10)
  2. SAS Scandinavian (7.3/10)
  3. KLM (7/10)
  4. Austrian Airlines (6.9/10)
  5. Luxair (6.8/10)
  6. Volotea (6.8/10)
  7. Ryanair (6.7/10)
  8. WestJet (6.5/10)
  9. American Airlines (6.4/10)
  10. Etihad Airways (6.4/10)

The complete results including the top and bottom performers are listed on the Claim Compass website.

