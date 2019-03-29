The TTC is shutting down 10 subway stations all weekend long

Leave yourself plenty of extra time to get around this weekend, Toronto transit riders.

The TTC is reminding all subway passengers that there will be no service on Line 1 between St Clair West and Union stations on either Saturday, March 30 or Sunday, March 31 due to the installation of its new Automatic Train Control (ATC) signalling system.

Shuttle buses will be operating to pick up the slack, but they're never as fast as the underground rocket, so plan accordingly.

Line 1: This weekend, there will be no service between St Clair West and Union due to ATC signal upgrades. Shuttle buses will run throughout the weekend. pic.twitter.com/ByfgxRsebt — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) March 29, 2019

Transit users should also note that the same portion of Line 1 will be closing down early next week for corridor maintenance. Subway service will end at 11 p.m. each night from Monday, April 1 until Thursday, April 4, with trains resuming again at 6 a.m. each following morning.

Wheel-Trans service will be available for any customers requiring accessible service within the closure area.